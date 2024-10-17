Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

