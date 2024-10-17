Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

