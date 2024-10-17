Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) Financial Review

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Walt Disney and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 4 17 1 2.86 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $118.05, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.7% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walt Disney and Clover Leaf Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $90.03 billion 1.96 $2.35 billion $0.92 105.16 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.35

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 5.30% 8.64% 4.54% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Clover Leaf Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Clover Leaf Capital

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.