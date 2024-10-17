WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 749 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 180,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

