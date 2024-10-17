Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 4,283 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 27.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 35.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

