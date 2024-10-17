Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $127,234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 547,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after acquiring an additional 768,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

