Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

