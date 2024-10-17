Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 180,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,386.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,414 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $66.63 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

