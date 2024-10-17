Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Onsemi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

NASDAQ ON opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

