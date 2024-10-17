Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Guess? worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $1,784,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GES opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

