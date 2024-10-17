Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 921.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

