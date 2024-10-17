Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.08 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2,133.33%.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,528 shares of company stock worth $223,800. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

