Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of A10 Networks worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,873,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 286,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 43,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

