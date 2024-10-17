Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.