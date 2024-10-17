Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.44 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,994.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THS stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on THS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

