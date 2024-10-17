Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,391,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 59.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

