Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genpact alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.