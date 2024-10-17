Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $324.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.93. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $229.57 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on ESGR

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.