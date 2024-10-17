Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 61.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 984.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $287.52 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $378.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

