Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of DXC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

