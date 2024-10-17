Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

PFG stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

