Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

