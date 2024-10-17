Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

