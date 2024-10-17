Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

