Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LSI Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.87. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,212.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LSI Industries news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,212.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

