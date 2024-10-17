Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $976,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 40.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $511.22 million, a P/E ratio of -319.11 and a beta of 0.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -888.89%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

