Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.0 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.45 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

