Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 604.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 144,077 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 105.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

