Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 706,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 503,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.