Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 706,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 503,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

