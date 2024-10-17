Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 5,289 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.