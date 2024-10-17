Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 6,582 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,508,000 after acquiring an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 497,327 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,407,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 448,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 338,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasterBrand Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

