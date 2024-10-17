Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 773 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $116.42.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

