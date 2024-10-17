Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 314,843 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 314,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

