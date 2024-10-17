Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $244,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 169.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 103.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $192.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $194.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.10.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

