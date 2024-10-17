Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 47.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 241,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 182,650 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $677.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.