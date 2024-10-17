Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

