Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,227 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OII. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

OII stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

