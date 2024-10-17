Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,314 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $69,534,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 11,202.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,880 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $53,412,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

