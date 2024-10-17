Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 15,377 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 54.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

