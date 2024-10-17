Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,573 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.53% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

MCFT opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

