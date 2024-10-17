Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,933 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 184,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 772.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

