Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 659 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,355,000 after acquiring an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

TDY opened at $445.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $458.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

