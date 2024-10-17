Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,357 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth about $2,346,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Unitil by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $980.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

