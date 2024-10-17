Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,619 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 214,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,770,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,479 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 2,208,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTTR. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

