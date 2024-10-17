Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,579,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,126 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,500. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %

PAYO stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.