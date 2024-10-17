Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.1 %
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
