Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

