Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,372,000 after buying an additional 298,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $29,256,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,755,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

AVB stock opened at $225.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.