Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $212.93 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

