Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,797 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 396,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

